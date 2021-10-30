Utah Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.