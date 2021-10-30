Utah Retirement Systems Takes $480,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,273.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $450.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,267.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,438.05.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

