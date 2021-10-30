Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $88.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.43.
VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,510. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
