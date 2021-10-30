Validity Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.05 or 0.00011556 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and approximately $817,405.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.16 or 0.00524841 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,430,270 coins and its circulating supply is 4,429,721 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.