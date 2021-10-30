Valobit 24 Hour Volume Reaches $67,832.00 (VBIT)

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Valobit has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Valobit has a market cap of $63.98 million and $67,832.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00068929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00097149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,123.91 or 0.99596477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.12 or 0.06988506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00023604 BTC.

Valobit Profile

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Valobit’s official website is valobit.io

