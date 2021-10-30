Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 53.8% in October

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the September 30th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 229,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $82.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

