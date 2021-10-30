Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $138,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 4.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Laureate Education by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAUR. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

