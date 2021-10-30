Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.45% of JOYY worth $128,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JOYY by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of YY stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

