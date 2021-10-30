Vanguard Group Inc. Has $134.22 Million Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $134,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LBRT stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

