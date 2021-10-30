Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brookline Bancorp worth $126,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

