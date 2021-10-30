Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 20,358 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.77% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $143,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.