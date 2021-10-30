Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 233,236 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,397,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $145,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

COOP opened at $43.84 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

