Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.70% of Autohome worth $136,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Autohome by 20.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $39.35 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA lowered their target price on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.