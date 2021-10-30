Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $111.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

