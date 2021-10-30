Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $107.13. 785,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $111.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

