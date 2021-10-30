Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,783. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $62.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.