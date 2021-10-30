VersaBank (TSE:VB) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of VersaBank (TSE:VB) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VB stock opened at C$14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.11. VersaBank has a 1-year low of C$6.31 and a 1-year high of C$17.64. The stock has a market cap of C$405.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$15.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.1407656 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

