Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 181,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,834. Vertex has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vertex by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 141.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 29.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after buying an additional 686,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vertex by 27.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

