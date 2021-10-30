Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24 to $0.30 EPS.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.68. 2,092,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,174. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

