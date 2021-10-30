Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24 to $0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.382 billion to $1.442 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

VRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.