Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Trading Up 13%

Shares of Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) were up 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 6,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.38.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

