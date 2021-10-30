Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. Vinci has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $29.18.

VCISY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

