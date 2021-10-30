Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $158,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Capital International Investors grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 324,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 607,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,171. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of -1.32.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

