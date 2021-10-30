Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $320.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $157.42 and a 1-year high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

