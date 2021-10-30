Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:VC traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. The stock had a trading volume of 366,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,219. Visteon has a twelve month low of $86.89 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several brokerages have commented on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Visteon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Visteon worth $39,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

