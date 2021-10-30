VNT Chain (VNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $446,263.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $1.17 million and $446,263.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00048422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00235786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00096857 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

