Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171 ($2.23).

VOD opened at GBX 108.04 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 101.86 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124. The company has a market capitalization of £29.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 360.13.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

