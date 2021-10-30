Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171 ($2.23).

VOD opened at GBX 108.04 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 101.86 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124. The company has a market capitalization of £29.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 360.13.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

