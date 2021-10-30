Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the September 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 22.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 22.87. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of 14.40 and a 52 week high of 29.85.
About Volkswagen
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.