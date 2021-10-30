Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €235.00 ($276.47) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €269.29 ($316.81).

VOW3 opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €194.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €210.27. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

