Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Declares Dividend of $0.53

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 249.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

