Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Cap Hits $75,502.42

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $75,502.42 and $3,927.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

