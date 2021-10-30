Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $14.38

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for about $14.38 or 0.00023375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $273.15 million and $11.14 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00239956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097056 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

