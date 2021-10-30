Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.33.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $190.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.40. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $131.36 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

