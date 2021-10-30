Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €158.64 ($186.63).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €155.95 ($183.47) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €150.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €136.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a twelve month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.