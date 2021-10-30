Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16.
- On Thursday, August 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
