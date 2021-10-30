Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

WPCA opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the second quarter worth $484,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the second quarter worth $3,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

