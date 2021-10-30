Warburg Research Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €63.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €63.00 ($74.12) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COK. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cancom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.83 ($75.10).

COK opened at €59.76 ($70.31) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.46 and its 200-day moving average is €51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. Cancom has a 1-year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €60.78 ($71.51). The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.38.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

