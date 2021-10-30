Warburg Research Analysts Give KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) a €79.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.50 ($87.65).

ETR:KWS opened at €73.80 ($86.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.48. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a 1-year high of €80.90 ($95.18).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

