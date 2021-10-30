Warburg Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €120.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €113.27 ($133.26).

ETR RHM opened at €83.84 ($98.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.80. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

