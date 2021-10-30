Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -377.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

WRE stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

