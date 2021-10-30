WaykiChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.59 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $33.59 million and $2.07 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00236801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00096989 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

