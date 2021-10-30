WazirX (WRX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.79 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. WazirX has a market cap of $422.62 million and approximately $39.79 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00069748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00095445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,620.79 or 1.00607325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.09 or 0.06942324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00023521 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

