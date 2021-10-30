Wedbush Raises Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $70.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.29.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.