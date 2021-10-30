WELL Market Capitalization Tops $23.12 Million (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $23.12 million and approximately $37,041.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WELL has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00047941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00229581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 196.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

