Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $64.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

