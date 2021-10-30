West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.04. 424,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

