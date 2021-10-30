West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.04. 424,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.
