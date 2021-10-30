West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $429.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.05 and a 200 day moving average of $386.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.