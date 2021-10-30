West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.40 to $8.50 EPS.

WST stock traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $429.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,597. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

