Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 614,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

