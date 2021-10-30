Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.